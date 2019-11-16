Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $32.00 price target on Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

KELYA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

