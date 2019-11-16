Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00012974 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $7.78 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.01452579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

