K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.38 ($17.88).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €11.26 ($13.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. K&S has a one year low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

