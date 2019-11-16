K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.38 ($17.88).

SDF traded down €0.72 ($0.84) on Friday, hitting €11.26 ($13.09). 6,503,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. K&S has a 12 month low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

