JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on JSTTY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

JSTTY stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

