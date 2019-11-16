JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

