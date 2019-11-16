JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $130.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 9,531,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

