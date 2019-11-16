JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $130.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.
Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $118.87. 9,531,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.76.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
