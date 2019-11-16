JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Price Target to $869.00

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $855.00 to $869.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.40.

Shares of NYSE:INF remained flat at $$13.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

