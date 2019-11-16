JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $12.00

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Propetro from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Propetro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Propetro from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 2,673,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83. Propetro has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

