JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 960 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 840 ($10.98) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 934.77 ($12.21).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 895.10 ($11.70). 6,105,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 926.70 ($12.11). The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 891.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 850.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.