JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €7.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Leoni currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of LEO opened at €11.78 ($13.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10. The company has a market capitalization of $384.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. Leoni has a 52-week low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of €34.70 ($40.35).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

