JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.50” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.63 ($22.83).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

