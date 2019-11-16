Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

