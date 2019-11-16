Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rossmore Private Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

