Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report sales of $20.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $82.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.42 billion to $82.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $85.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.71 billion to $86.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

