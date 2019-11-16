Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday.

Premier Foods stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.45 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 335,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,448. The company has a market cap of $308.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.22. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 41.30 ($0.54).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

