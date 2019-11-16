Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Viewray in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRAY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Viewray has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

