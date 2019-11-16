Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,423 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

NYSE TPR opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

