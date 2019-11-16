Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of BBX Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on BBX Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE BBX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

