Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,968,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,144 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,080,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 982,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 844,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDX stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.