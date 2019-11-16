Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,269,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 602,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,775 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 78.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 180.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 82,238 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

