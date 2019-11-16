Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:JAG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 1,401,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,305. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAG. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 1,430,498 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,524.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

