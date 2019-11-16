ITV’s (ITV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ITV to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

Shares of ITV traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.10 ($1.75). 9,309,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.69.

In other news, insider Salman Amin bought 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,416.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

