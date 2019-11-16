iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

