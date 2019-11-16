iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,073,977. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.