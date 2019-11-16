iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,286,000.

