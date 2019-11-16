Iridium (IRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Iridium has a market capitalization of $38,090.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00239959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.01452622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00143403 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 19,442,962 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

