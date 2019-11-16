IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Robert Earle Grove Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,218.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $901,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

