IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 6%

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.19, approximately 14,063,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,367,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in IQIYI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

