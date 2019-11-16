Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $891.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00236005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.01444179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00146533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,298,862 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

