Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $74.58 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

