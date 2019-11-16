Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.17 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

