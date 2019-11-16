Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

