Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Shares of IDXG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 247,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,793. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.34. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.33.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

