International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 152,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

About International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for International Montoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Montoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.