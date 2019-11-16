International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 13,612,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 2,705,832 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $12.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,458 shares in the last quarter. 39.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

