Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.35.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 67,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $4,498,824.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,899 shares of company stock worth $227,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.