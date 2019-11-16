Insolar (INS) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Insolar has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinrail, Binance and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00236527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.01448830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034814 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00143295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKex, Liqui, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

