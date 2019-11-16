Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.