Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells $565,535.46 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Richard H. Zay sold 7,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $565,535.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $75.00 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNC. TheStreet raised shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,281,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tennant by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.