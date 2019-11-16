Insider Selling: Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$43,500.00.

Shares of MSV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.63. 23,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 61.72 and a quick ratio of 43.72. Minco Silver Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

