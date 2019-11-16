Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hershey stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 537,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,648. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.29.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
