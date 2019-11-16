Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 537,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,648. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.29.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.