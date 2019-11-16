Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells 13,170 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director James A. Beer sold 13,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $441,985.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FSCT traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Forescout Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $20,434,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

