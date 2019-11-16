Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Sells 25,002 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CAO Alan M. Goldman sold 25,002 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $241,769.34.

EXPI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $647.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 42.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.83 million. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

