Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CB opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.83. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
