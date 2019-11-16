Insider Selling: Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CB opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.83. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

