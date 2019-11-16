Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys 20,752 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 20,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $196,106.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 15,247 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $140,272.40.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 5,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $51,654.33.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 76,822 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $662,205.64.

NICK traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.45. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 154,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

