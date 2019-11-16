Insider Buying: James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Purchases $55,475.00 in Stock

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO J Adam Abram acquired 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in James River Group by 668.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 711,141 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in James River Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

