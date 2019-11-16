Insider Buying: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CEMI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,211. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 303,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

