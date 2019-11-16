Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INRD opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Inrad Optics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

