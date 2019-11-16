InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading Down 7.1%

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

